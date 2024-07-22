Buner: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has launched a registration drive for Sikh families in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a significant step in extending welfare benefits to minority communities.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the initiative follows directives from BISP Chairperson, Senator Rubina Khalid, to actively integrate all deserving members of minority communities into the welfare program.
BISP field staff are currently surveying the Sikh families in the region to facilitate their inclusion. Chairperson Khalid has emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of all minority groups, ensuring their comprehensive registration and participation in the BISP benefits.
