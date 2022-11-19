BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: SAPM)

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will soon launch a dynamic survey to register more deserving families affected recently by the devastating floods.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi at a news conference here in Islamabad on Saturday. He said a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard has been signed with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Special Assistant said at present the beneficiaries of BISP stand at 8.2 million which are estimated to rise to around nine million after this survey. He said the BISP has transparently extended financial assistance of twenty-five thousand rupees to each flood affected family.

Faisal Karim Kundi said over ninety-seven percent of the affected population has so far been provided with the financial assistance. He reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to fully rehabilitate the flood affected people.