Bitmanu Crypto Miners Emerge as Home Business Opportunity

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitmanu has steadily emerged as a preferred home business opportunity for many over the past year. This manufacturing company offers three highly efficient mining rigs capable of providing ROI within just a month. These high-power ASIC miners can be used even without any significant background in crypto.

While designing its miners, Bitmanu’s foremost priority was to deliver industry-leading hash rates. Many noted industry veterans have already accepted that the hash power offered by Bitmanu’s BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro miners are unprecedented in the market. These hash rates allow Bitmanu users to quickly process transactions and earn rewards. Bitmanu also has its own private Bitstream, which means multiple coins can be mined using these rigs.

Unmatched Hash Power

Bitcoin 3900 TH/s 1220 TH/s 760 TH/s Litecoin 400 GH/s 128 GH/s 80 GH/s Dash 75 TH/s 25 TH/s 15 TH/s Monero 32 MH/s 10 MH/s 6 MH/s

The high profitability of Bitmanu miners can be attributed to their high hash rates as well as energy efficiency. BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are viable as home business options because they can deliver top-notch mining performance with moderate power consumptions of just 650W, 850W, and 2200W respectively. The profit-making potential of these miners is miles ahead of any of their competitors.

Monthly Mining Profit

BM Pro BM 2 BM 1 Bitcoin $7000 $2400 $2000 Litecoin $9500 $3200 $3000 Dash $26,000 $9000 $5000 Monero $22,000 $6400 $3800

*Calculation was done based on the current market price and mining difficulty

The popularity of Bitmanu is by no means limited to seasoned crypto miners. Many casual mining enthusiasts have also benefited from this home business opportunity because Bitmanu miners are delivered pre-configured, and can be used just by plugging them into a power socket. Also, these rigs are suitable for home use because they can operate optimally without generating any considerable amount of noise or heat.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of the latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast returns on investment and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

Alex Torum media@bitmanu.com +1 347 973 5948

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000824140