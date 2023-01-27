Bizenjo condemns attack on levies check post

Quetta: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while condemning armed attack of terrorists on levies check post, murder of one levies constable, said Friday that such cowardly acts could not demoralize security forces. According to a statement, the CM said: “The morale of the security forces is high and determination is strong.” Bizenjo said that terrorists would be held accountable.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of levies jawan and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.