Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the BJP is deliberately perpetuating unrest in Manipur to serve its divisive political agenda, highlighting the state’s ongoing turmoil since May 2023.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, addressing the media in New Delhi, Kharge alleged that under the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government, ‘Manipur is neither united nor safe.’ He criticized the Modi government for failing to address the crisis, which has claimed at least 17 lives since November 7. ‘Manipur’s people will never forgive or forget how the BJP abandoned them during their suffering,’ he added.
Rahul Gandhi called the violence and bloodshed in the state ‘deeply disturbing,’ urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and work towards reconciliation. Congress leaders also condemned the Centre for its inaction, with General Secretary KC Venugopal pointing to attacks on BJP MLAs as evidence of the deteriorating situation.
The party demanded urgent intervention to restore peace, accusing the Modi government of apathy and prioritizing political campaigns over the welfare of Manipur’s people.