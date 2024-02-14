BJP using coercive tactics to weaken opposition in IIOJK: Vikar Wani

SRINAGAR: The President of occupied Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Indian National Congress, Vikar Rasool Wani has condemned the Modi-led Indian government’s hapitual misuse of institutions to target the opposition, terming such actions as politically motivated.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, Vikar Rasool Wani, speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar, said that New Delhi was using coercive tactics to fracture the opposition alliance in IIOJK ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

While referring to the recent actions taken against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate, Wani expressed strong disapproval, labelling such actions as politically motivated. “We strongly denounce such politically motivated action… Opposition leaders are being targeted while ruling party allies escape scrutiny,” he said.

He said that Modi govt was misusing institutions such as the Income Tax Department, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate in an attempt to weaken the INDIA bloc.

Wani said, “Our focus is on countering the BJP’s injustices, including stripping the state [IIOJK] of its special status and exacerbating unemployment”, adding, “We are committed to thwarting the BJP’s ascent to power, standing united to uphold the collective mandate”.