BJP’s proxy regime has proved utter failure in IIOJK: Congress

Jammu: The Indian National Congress chapter in occupied Jammu Kashmir has said that the New Delhi-installed administration in the territory has failed on all fronts and the people have been left to fend for themselves.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the IIOJK Congress chapter vice president Yash Paul Kundal addressing a public meeting in Nud area of Samba said the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led IIOJK regime has proved to be an utter failure on all fronts with common people left to fend for themselves.

He said that the people crumbled due to multiple miseries under the BJP’s proxy regime in IIOJK. He also condemned the Modi led Indian government for not conducting assembly elections in the territory.

On the occasion, Congress Samba district president Sanjav Sharma said that the people of Jammu region, who were promised the moon by the BJP, today feel betrayed by the saffron party as it never proceeded beyond rhetoric creating merely false narratives to secure votes.

He said even the BJP leaders know quite well that the people of this region are waiting to teach them a lesson. “BJP fears losing the elections whenever they are held. This is the reason that the government has adopted delaying tactics”, Sharma added.