Blasts triggered by gas leakage kill three in Quetta, injure eight in Faisalabad

QUETTA: A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house in Quetta killed at least three people in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The explosion occurred in a house located on Airport Road, killing two children and a woman on the spot and critically injuring two other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the BMC Quetta. Rescue sources said both the injured persons were in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, eight people suffered injuries when roofs of two house collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded.

According to Rescue sources, the incident took place at Chak 202 Gutti in the suburbs of Faisalabad. The explosion was so powerful that the roofs of two adjacent houses were blown off.

Five members of a family suffered burns while three members of another family were injured by the falling debris.

Rescue teams put out the blaze and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.