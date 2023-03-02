Board Meeting in Progress of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited

Karachi, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on March 02, 2023 at Karachi to consider First Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022 is in progress.

“Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited is founded as Dawood Hercules Chemical Limited in 1968, is an Investment Company listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. It is publicly listed company, and is the investment holding platform for the Dawood Hercules Group; a business family with an entrepreneurial history spanning over a century.

Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on April 17, 1968. The principal activity of the Company is to manage investments including in its subsidiary and associated companies.

The Company deploys and manages investments across a diverse range of sectors, including in its subsidiaries and associated companies, and its subsidiary, Engro Corporation Limited, is one of the largest industrial conglomerates in Pakistan, and has leveraged joint ventures to scale up businesses and enhance capabilities for handling complex Greenfield projects.

The total number of shares of the Company are 481,287,116. The Earnings per share has decreased in 2020 and is 7.75 which was 10.02 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation is 3,727,994,000 in 2020 which was 4,821,697,000 in 2019.”