Board Meeting in Progress of JS Global Capital Limited

Karachi, JS Global Capital Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on August 22, 2022 at Karachi to consider First Quarter Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 is in progress.

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company. However, the Company commenced its operations in May 2003 and name of the Company was changed from JSCL Direct (Private) Limited to Jahangir Siddiqui Capital Markets Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public unquoted company and the holding company Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited (JSCL) offered its 25% shareholding to the general public for subscription in December 2004.

The Company operates through eight branches: Two in Karachi, while one each in Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar and Faisalabad besides head (registered) office based in Karachi. The registered office of the Company is situated at The Center, 17th & 18th Floor, Plot No. 28, S.B.5, Abdullah Haroon Road, Karachi.

The total number of shares are 27,477,297. The Earnings per share is 6.77 in 2020 which was 1.31 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation of the Company is 206,954,000 in 2020 which was 47,248,000 in 2019.