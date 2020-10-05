Board Meeting in Progress of Khyber Tobacco Company Limited

Karachi, Khyber Tobacco Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on October 06, 2020 at Mardan to consider Financial Statements of the Company for the Year ended June 30, 2020 is in progress.

Khyber Tobacco Company Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on October 15, 1954. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and re-drying of tobacco. The products of the company are Gold Street, Classic, Hero, Chance and Virtue. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Mardan.

The company has extended its operation around the world with an established distribution network in parts of Eastern Europe, South and West Africa, Central and South Asia and the Middle East. It has internationally recognized brands and a fully integrated production facility to provide leaf and blended tobaccos.

The symbol “KTC” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Khyber Tobacco Company Limited.