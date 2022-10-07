Karachi, Pace Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on October 07, 2022 at Lahore to consider Annual Audited Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022 is in progress.

“Pace (Pakistan) Limited is a public limited Company. The object of the Company is to build, acquire, manage and sell condominiums, departmental stores, shopping plazas, super markets, utility stores, housing societies and to carry out commercial, industrial and other related activities in and out of Pakistan.

The total number of shares are 278,876,604. The Earnings per share is (1.43) in 2020 which was (3.33) in 2019. The Company had a loss of Rs. 397,879,000 in 2020 which was 929,252,000 in 2019.”