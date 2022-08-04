Board Meeting in Progress of Thatta Cement Company Limited

Karachi, Thatta Cement Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on August 04, 2022 at Karachi to consider matters other than financial results, is in progress.

Thatta Cement Company Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1980 as a public limited Company. The Company’s main business activity is manufacturing and marketing of cement. The Company owns shareholding of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

The manufacturing facility was commissioned in 1982 and the plant is based on dry process technology, had a total installed capacity of 1,000 tons per day of clinker. The plant was supplied by M/s. Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan. In the year 2004, Government of Pakistan divested its shareholding from the company through Privatization Commission.

The plant is located 115 km North East of Karachi at Ghulamullah Road, Makli, and District Thatta. In this respect, TCCL has the mining rights for extracting limestone from 2,364 acres, shale/clay from 1,121 acres and silica sand from 1,239 acres of land, respectively. The Company has further acquired mining rights of limestone for a further area of 1,240.02 acres in December 2010.

The total number of shares of the company is 99,718,125. The Earning per share is (1.58) in 2020 which was 2.14 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation in 2020 Rs. (158,018,000) which was 213,522,000 in 2019.