Board Meeting in Progress of TPL Insurance Limited

Karachi, TPL Insurance Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on September 01, 2020 at Karachi to consider Financial Statements of the Company for the half year ended June 30, 2020 is in progress.

TPL Insurance is the first insurance company in Pakistan to sell general insurance products directly to the consumer. We launched in 2005 and since then have grown from strength-to-strength, delivering superior and hassle-free risk management services to individual clients. In 2015, we partnered with Greenoaks Global Holdings Limited (GGH), who acquired a 69.2% stake in our business. The relationship has bolstered our position in the market, with robust and sustainable financial backing, administration processes and technology-driven innovation that reinforces our ability to lead the way in the insurance industry in Pakistan.