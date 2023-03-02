Board meeting of KSB Pumps Company Limited to be held on February 24, 2023

Karachi, KSB Pumps Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2023 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting shall be consideration of annual accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Further, the closed period of the company shall be from March 03, 2023 to March 10, 2023 (both days inclusive).

“KSB Pumps Company Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on July 18, 1959. The Company is a subsidiary of KSB SE & Co. KGaA. It is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial pumps, valves, castings and related parts and provision of after market services.

KSB Pumps Company Limited specializes in pumps, valves and systems for industrial, building services, energy and water applications. KSB Pumps Company Limited has its Head Office based in Lahore, a manufacturing facility at Hassanabdal with, sales houses in Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi.

The total number of shares of the Company are 13,200,000. The Earnings per shares of the Company is 1.24 in 2020 which was (6.66) in 2019. Their Profit after tax in 2020 is 16,383,000 which was 87,880,000 in 2019.”