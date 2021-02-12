Karachi, Lalpir Power Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on February 12, 2021 at Lahore has approved the agreements negotiated with the Government of Pakistan / Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited including but not limited to Master Agreement and PPA Amendment Agreement.

Lalpir Power Limited formerly known as AES Lalpir Private Limited is in the business of electricity generation and distribution businesses. The business of the company falls in the category of solar energy, fuel and energy. The products of the company are plant spares and consumable chemicals, electricity and power generation. The registered office of the company is located in Lahore.

The symbol “LPL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Lalpir Power Limited.

