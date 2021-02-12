Karachi, Pakgen Power Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on February 12, 2021 at Lahore has approved the agreements negotiated with the Government of Pakistan / Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited including but not limited to Master Agreement and PPA Amendment Agreement.

Pakgen Power Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on June, 22 1995. The principals of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activities of the Company are to own, operate and maintain an oil fired power station having gross capacity of 365 MW in Muzaffargarh, Punjab. The shares of the Company are listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange and Lahore Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the Company is situated at Lahore.

The symbol “PKGP” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Pakgen Power Limited.

The post Board Meeting of Pakgen Power Limited appeared first on Pakistan Company News.