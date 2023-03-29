Board meeting of PICIC Insurance Limited to be held on April 04, 2023

Karachi, PICIC Insurance Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on April 04, 2023 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting shall be consideration of annual accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Further, the closed period of the company shall be from March 30, 2023 to April 04, 2023 (both days inclusive).

"PICIC Insurance Limited was incorporated on April 23, 2004 under the Companies Ordinance 1984 as a public limited company and registered as a non-life insurance company by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan under the insurance ordinance, 2000. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi. The company is listed on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock Exchanges of Pakistan.

PICIC Insurance Limited is a part of the Temasek Group operating in Pakistan. NIB Bank Limited a subsidiary of the Temasek Group in Pakistan is a shareholder of PICIC Insurance Limited with a 30% stake.

The symbol “PIL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of PICIC Insurance Limited."