Board meeting of Shell Pakistan Limited to be held on February 24, 2023

Karachi, Shell Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2023 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting shall be consideration of annual accounts for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Further, the closed period of the company shall be from March 07, 2023 to March 16, 2023 (both days inclusive).

“Shell Pakistan Limited is a limited liability Company incorporated in Pakistan. The Company is a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Company Limited, United Kingdom which is a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell Plc. The Company markets petroleum products and compressed natural gas. It also blends and markets various kinds of lubricating oils.

The total number of shares the company has introduced are 214,024,662. The Earnings per share is (45.05) in 2020 which was (13.88) in 2019. The Company had a loss of Rs. 4,821,027,000 in 2020 compared to a loss of Rs. 1,485,767,000 in 2019”