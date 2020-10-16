Board Meeting of Wyeth Pakistan Limited

Karachi, Wyeth Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on October 21, 2020 at electronically to fill the casual vacancy on Board of Directors of the Company.

Wyeth Pakistan Limited is a public limited company incorporated in 1949 in Pakistan. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of research based ethical specialties and other pharmaceutical products. With effect from October 15, 2009 Pfizer Inc. has acquired WYETH LLC, USA. Accordingly Pfizer Inc. USA has become the ultimate parent USA of the company however, Wyeth LLC, USA continues to be the principal shareholder of the company. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi.

The symbol “WYETH” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Wyeth Pakistan Limited.