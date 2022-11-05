Board Meeting other than Financial Result of AGP Limited

Karachi, AGP Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on November 14, 2022 at Karachi to consider the matters other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from November 07, 2022 to November 14, 2022.

AGP Limited (AGP) began its commercial operations in 1989. The principal activities of the Company include import, marketing, export, and dealership, distribution, wholesale and manufacturing of all kinds of pharmaceutical products. The Company is subsidiary of OBS Pakistan and the Ultimate Parent Company is West End 16 Pte Limited – Singapore.

The total numbers of shares are 280,000,000. The Earnings per share is 5.67 in 2020 which was 5.17 in 2019. The Profit after 1,587,427,000 in 2020 which was 1,446,388,000.