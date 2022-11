Karachi, Cnergyico Pk Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that the meeting has been concluded, and there is no material information to disseminate.

Cnergyico Pk Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on 09 January 1995 under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984. The Company currently operates two business segments namely Oil Refinery Business and Petroleum Marketing Business. Petroleum Marketing Business was formally launched in 2007.