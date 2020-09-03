Board Meeting other than Financial Result of GOC (Pak) Limited

Board Meetings Company News
PPI News Agency

Karachi, GOC (Pak) Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on September 08, 2020 at Sialkot.

 

Further, the company has declared the closed period from September 01, 2020 to September 08, 2020.

GOC (Pak) Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 02 June 1964 as a private Company limited by shares under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017) and converted into a public limited company on April 17, 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of hockey sticks, cricket ball and other quality sports goods.

Related Posts

Board of directors meeting of Singer Pakistan Limited

User2

Board of directors meeting of Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited

User2

Board of directors meeting of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited

User2