Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Samba Bank Limited

Karachi, Samba Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on March 09, 2023 through video link to consider the matters other than financials.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from March 03, 2023 to March 09, 2023.

“Samba Bank Limited is a banking company incorporated in Pakistan. It is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other related services. The Bank is a subsidiary of SAMBA Financial Group of Saudi Arabia, which holds 80.68% shares of the Bank as at December 31, 2012. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi. The shares of the bank are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan.

The businesses of the bank include providing corporate banking, investment banking, treasury and transactional services to its customers.

The symbol “SBL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Samba Bank Limited.”