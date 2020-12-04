Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Sardar Chemical Industries Limited

Karachi, Sardar Chemical Industries Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on December 11, 2020 at KPK.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from December 04, 2020 to December 11, 2020.

Sardar Chemical Industries Limited was established in 1989 as a Private Company and went into production in 1st January, 1993. The Company was floated on the Stock Exchanges in Pakistan in October, 1994.

Sardar Chemical Industries Limited is involved in the manufacture of various classes of dyestuffs producing Acid dyes, Direct dyes, Reactive dyes, and Optical Brightener for the Textile Industry.

The symbol “SARC” is being used by the stock exchanges for the Sardar Chemical Industries Limited.