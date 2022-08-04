Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Sitara Chemical Industries Limited

Karachi, Sitara Chemical Industries Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 11, 2022 through video link, to consider the approve Annual Budget for the Year 2019-2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 08, 2022 to August 11, 2022.

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on September 08, 1981 as a public limited company. The Company is currently organized into two operating divisions and these divisions are Chemical Division (manufacturing of caustic soda and allied products) and Textile Division (manufacturing of yarn and fabric).

The total numbers of shares are 21,429,524. The Earnings per share is 13.94 in 2020 which was 41.32 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation of the Company is 298,763,000 in 2020 which was 885,458,000 in 2019.