Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Tariq Corporation

Karachi, Tariq Corporation informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on March 09, 2023 at Lahore to consider the approve Annual Budget for the Year 2019-2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from March 02, 2023 to March 09, 2023.

“Tariq Corporation was incorporated on February 14, 1966 in Karachi and received its Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 16, 1966.. The Company formerly known as Hussein Sugar Mills Limited, is principally engaged in the business of production and sale of sugar and by products.

The plant is located in Jaranwala, approximately 80KM from Lahore. The area has large tracts of land where sugarcane is cultivated and produces approximately 40-45 million mounds of sugarcane a year.

The total numbers of shares are 38,520,000. The Earnings per share is (7.43) in 2020 which was 9.05 in 2019. The Profit after Taxation of the Company is (286,206,000) in 2020 which was 293,543,000 in 2019.”