Board Meeting other than Financial Result of The Organic Meat Company Limited

Karachi, The Organic Meat Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 16, 2022 through video to consider the matters other than financial results.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 10, 2022 to August 16, 2022.

The Company was incorporated on July 14, 2010. The principal office of the company and the plant is situated at Survery# 310, Deh Shah Mureed, Gadap, and Karachi, Pakistan. The company is principally engaged in the business of sale and purchase of livestock, slaughtering animal by Halal means and processing and packaging of meat and allied products.

The processing plant of the Company is based in Karachi, Pakistan, possesses various facilities to provide tender, fresh, and healthy meat to our valued customers globally.

The total numbers of shares are 111,817,777. The Earnings per share is 3.71 in 2020 which was 4.46 in 2019. The Profit after taxation is 266,353,000 in 2020 which was 217,970,000 in 2019.