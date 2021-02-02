Board of directors meeting of Agriauto Industries Limited

Karachi, Agriauto Industries Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 11, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 02, 2021 to February 11, 2021.

Agriauto Industries Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on June 25, 1981 as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for automotive vehicles, motor cycles and agricultural tractors. The stocks of the company are listed on the Karachi and Lahore stock exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi.

Quality control is maintained at all stages of manufacturing. The company follows international standards i.e. B.S.S., S.A.E, ASTM, JIS, ISO & TS-16949, as the basis of quality control program. Agriauto is a part of the prestigious House of Habib Group.

The symbol “AGIL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Agriauto Industries Limited.