Karachi, Agritech Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 12, 2021 to February 19, 2021.

Agritech Limited Pakistan was incorporated in Pakistan on December 15, 1959 as an unlisted Public Limited Company under the Companies Ordinance 1984. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Fertilizer Corporation of Pakistan Private Limited, a Government owned Corporation, until July 15, 2006. Later amalgamation of Hazara Phosphate Fertilizers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company took place dated May 23, 2012. The company stocks are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange. The registered head office of the company is located in Lahore.

The principal business of the company is the production of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate fertilizer. The products of the company include Tara urea, Tara SSP and DAP.

The symbol “AGL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Agritech Limited.

