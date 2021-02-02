Board of directors meeting of Askari Bank Limited

Karachi, Askari Bank Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 15, 2021 at Rawalpindi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 08, 2021 to February 15, 2021.

Askari Bank Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on October 9, 1991, as a public limited company and commenced its operation on April 1, 1992. The company is engaged in the business of banking defined in the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962. The branch networks of the bank also include Islamic and agricultural banking. The registered office of the bank is located in Rawalpindi. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan.

The bank has more than 240 branches located all over Pakistan. The products and services which the bank provides to its customers include agricultural banking, branch banking, consumer banking, corporate banking and Islamic banking services.

The symbol “AKBL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Askari Bank Limited.