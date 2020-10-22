Board of directors meeting of At-Tahur Limited

Karachi, At-Tahur Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 29, 2020 at Lahore. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 23, 2020 to October 29, 2020.

Inspired by the Arabic word “Tahur” which literally translated means “Purity”. At-Tahur Limited has since its inception in 2007 strived to provide its consumers with dairy products the way nature intended them to be. This is why At-Tahur’s premá milk brand launched in 2008 has in a short span of time become a household name in Pakistan for its 100% natural purity & freshness. Ensuring highest production, processing and packaging standards, premá milk is the only milk in Pakistan that is free of all kinds of additives and artificial growth hormones and completely traceable from Grass to Glass.