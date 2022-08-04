Board of directors meeting of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited

Karachi, Attock Cement Pakistan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 16, 2022 through video link. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 04, 2022 to August 16, 2022.

Attock Cement Pakistan Limited was established in 1981, and started commercial production in 1988 with a plant capacity of 2k tons per day of clinker.

The company has also made investments in a cement grinding unit in Iraq through a joint venture with the Iraq-based Al Geetan Commercial Agencies to form a subsidiary, a limited liability company. Attock Cement holds 60 percent share of the company.

The Company is also a part of the Pharaon Group, a group of companies that has investments in diversified fields such as cement, oil & gas, power generation and information technology.

The total number of shares the company has issued are 137,426,961. Earnings per shares in 2020 have decreased to 8.06 which was 15.09 in 2019. The profit after tax has also decreased in 2020 and it is 1,107,491,000 whereas it was 2,073,201,000 in 2019.