Board of directors meeting of B.F. Modaraba

Karachi, B.F. Modaraba informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 23, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 17, 2021 to February 23, 2021.

B.F. Modaraba is a company formed under the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba Floatation and Control Ordinance, 1980 and the rules framed thereunder. The modaraba is managed by E. A. Management Private Limited and was established in Pakistan in 1989. The company is a perpetual multi-purpose and multi dimensional modaraba and is primarily engaged in leasing, investments, trading, musharika and murabaha transactions. The registered office of the modaraba is located at Karachi. The stocks of the modaraba are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock exchanges of Pakistan.

The board of directors of Management Company including the Chief Executive belongs to one of the oldest industrial group of the country. The modaraba is a unit of Amin Bawany Group, which is a leading business group having interest in diversified businesses such as insurance, leasing, particle board, sugar, ethanol, construction and other important business sectors of Pakistan.

The symbol “BFMOD” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of B.F. Modaraba.

