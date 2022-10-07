Karachi, Bank Al-Falah Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 17, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 08, 2022 to October 17, 2022.

“Bank Alfalah Limited is a Public Interest Company, was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited Company on June 21, 1992. Bank Alfalah has international presence as well and working in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain and the UAE. The Bank also has a representative office in Abu Dhabi. Bank Alfalah is owned and operated by the Abu Dhabi Group.

They provides financial solutions to consumers, corporations, institutions and governments for products and services, including corporate and investment banking, consumer banking and credit, securities brokerage, commercial, SME, agri-finance, Islamic and asset financing solutions.

The symbol “BAFL” is used in respect of the shares of the Bank.

The number of shares the company has introduced are 1,777,165,119. The Earnings per shares has decreased in 2020 and is 5.89 which was 7.15 in 2019. The profit after taxation in 2020 is 10,474,910,000 compare to 12,695,517,000 in 2019.”