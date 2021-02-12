Karachi, Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Half Ended Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 12, 2021 to February 19, 2021.

Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on April 1, 1992 as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is to carry on leasing business. It is also engaged in renting out of vehicles through its holding company. The company is a subsidiary of M/s. Optimus Limited which holds 83.96% ordinary share capital of the company. The registered office of the company is situated at Karachi. The stocks of the company are quoted on Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore Stock Exchanges in Pakistan.

The symbol “CPAL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Capital Assets Leasing Corporation Limited.

