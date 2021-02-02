Board of directors meeting of Century Paper and Board Mills Limited

Karachi, Century Paper and Board Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 09, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Half Yearly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 02, 2021 to February 09, 2021.

Century Paper & Board Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on August 2, 1984. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of paper, board and related products. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the Company is located at Karachi.

It is a flagship company of the Lakson Group of Companies, Pakistan. The company started commercial production in 1990 and established its name as a major producer of quality packaging boards in the country. It is indulged in packaging boards in particular and is considered as most preferred supplier to printing and packaging industry. The company serves a large clientele and maintains Strategic Business Relationships with leading Packaging and Converting units as well as end users. This includes national and multinational companies.

The symbol “CEPB” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Century Paper and Board Mills Limited.