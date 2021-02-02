Board of directors meeting of Cherat Cement Company Limited

Karachi, Cherat Cement Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 10, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 03, 2021 to February 10, 2021.

Cherat Cement Company Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan in 1981 as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is manufacturing, marketing and sale of cement. It also manufactures high quality grey Portland cement. It is equipped with updated and approved production and quality control systems. It is one of the largest producers and suppliers of cement in the province of NWFP. The production capacity of the company is 2500 tons/ day. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad stock exchanges of Pakistan. The plant is located near Nowshera and the factory is located near the Cherat Hills. The registered office of the Company is located at in District Nowshera of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The symbol “CHCC” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Cherat Cement Company Limited.