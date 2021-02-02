Board of directors meeting of Cherat Packaging Limited

Karachi, Cherat Packaging Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 11, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 04, 2021 to February 11, 2021.

Cherat Packaging Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company was converted into a public limited company in the year 1989. The principal activity of the business is manufacturing, marketing and sale of paper sack and polypropylene bags. The commercial production of the company started on December 15, 1991. It is listed on Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is situated at Peshawar.

The symbol “CPPL” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Cherat Packaging Limited.