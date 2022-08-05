Board of directors meeting of Cyan Limited

Karachi, Cyan Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 23, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 08, 2022 to August 23, 2022.

Cyan Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated in Pakistan on April 23, 1960. The Company is a subsidiary of Dawood Corporation (Private) Limited and engaged in making equity investments in companies with high growth potential.

The total shares of the Company are 61,558,963. The Earnings per shares are 5.80 in 2020 which was 1.59 in 2019. Their Profit after Taxation is 357,282,000 in 2020 which was 97,942,000 in 2019.