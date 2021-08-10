Board of directors meeting of Dandot Cement Company Limited

Karachi, Dandot Cement Company Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 09, 2021 at Lahore.

Dandot cement Company Limited is a public limited company, was incorporated in Pakistan, on 1980. The company started its production on March 01, 1983 and has been engaged in production and marketing of cement.

Dandot Cement Plant was installed in 1982 by State Cement Corporation of Pakistan. The plant was supplied and erected by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Japan. The kiln was designed for a rated capacity of 1,000 M.Ton of clinker per day. The company is a subsidiary of Calicom Industries (Pvt.) Limited.

The total number of shares of the Company are 94,840,000. The Earnings per shares of the company is (7.33) in 2020 which was 6.59 in 2019. The Profit After Taxation in 2020 is (695,056,000) which was 624,545,000 in 2019.