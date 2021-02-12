Karachi, Dawood Equities Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 19, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 13, 2021 to February 19, 2021.

Dawood Equities Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on May 3, 2006 as public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. It is also registered under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as a broker. The activity of the company includes providing equity trading platforms for the capital markets within the brokerage of listed equities, underwriting and other investments service industry of Pakistan. The company has corporate membership and the sticks are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi.

The symbol “DEL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dawood Equities Limited.

