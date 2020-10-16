Board of directors meeting of Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited

Karachi, Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 24, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 16, 2020 to October 24, 2020.

Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on May 6, 1982. The commercial operations of the company commenced in August, 1983. It is a public Limited company the foundations of which are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal business of the company is assembly-cum progressive manufacture and sale of tractors, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles and trading/manufacturing of parts and implements related. The stocks of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi. The factory of the company is located in Hub, Balochistan.

The symbol “DWAE” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited.