Board of directors meeting of Dewan Cement Limited

Karachi, Dewan Cement Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 24, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 16, 2020 to October 24, 2020.

Dewan Cement Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in March, 1980. The foundations of the company have been laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is manufacture and sale of cement. The company has two production facilities at Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi.

The symbol “DCL” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dewan Cement Limited.