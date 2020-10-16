Board of directors meeting of Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Karachi, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 24, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 16, 2020 to October 24, 2020.

Deewan Farooque Motors Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on December 28, 1998 as a public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company has entered into separate technical License/ collaboration agreements with Hyundai Motor Company, Korea and KIA Motors Corporation, Korea. The principal activity of the company is the assembly, progressive manufacturing and sales of Hyundai and KIA vehicles in Pakistan. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi and the manufacturing facility of the company is located in Sindh.

The company commenced commercial production through the interim facility from January 1, 2000. The company has suspended its operations since November, 2010.

The symbol “DFML” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Deewan Farooque Motors Limited.