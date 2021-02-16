Karachi, Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 22, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 15, 2021 to February 22, 2021.

Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan on December 22, 2003 as public limited company. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is manufacturing and sale of yarn. The company has a installed capacity of 28,800 spindles. The shares of the company are listed on the Karachi Stock Exchange. The registered office of the company is located at Karachi. The manufacturing facility of the company is located at Lahore.

The symbol “DFSM” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills.

The post Board of directors meeting of Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited appeared first on Pakistan Company News.