Board of directors meeting of Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 23, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 16, 2020 to October 23, 2020.

Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited is a company incorporated in Pakistan, as a public limited company on November 04, 1970. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is trading, manufacturing and sale of yarn. The shares of the company are quoted on the Karachi Stock Exchange of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located Karachi. Its manufacturing facility is located at Hyderabad.

The symbol “DKTM” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dewan Khalid Textile Mills Limited.