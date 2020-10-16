Board of directors meeting of Dewan Textile Mills Limited

Karachi, Dewan Textile Mills Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on October 23, 2020 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from October 16, 2020 to October 23, 2020.

Dewan Textile Mills Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan. The foundations of the company are laid under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The principal activity of the company is manufacturing and sale of yarn. Its stocks are quoted on the Karachi and Lahore Stock Exchanges of Pakistan. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi. The factory of the company is located in Kotri District Dadu.

The symbol “DWTM” is being used by the stock exchanges for the shares of Dewan Textile Mills Limited.