Board of directors meeting of Engro Corporation Limited

Karachi, Engro Corporation Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on August 16, 2022 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from August 08, 2022 to August 16, 2022.

Engro Corporation Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Listed Company. It is a subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited which is the parent Company. The principal activity of the Company is to manage investments in subsidiary companies, associated companies and joint venture, engaged in fertilizers, PVC resin manufacturing and marketing, food, energy, development and operations of telecommunication infrastructure, LNG, Chemical terminal and storage businesses.

The Shares of the Company are 576,163,230. The Earnings pee shares of the company is 28.29 in 2020 which was 24.83 in 2019. The Company had a Profit of Rs. 16,301,478,000 in 2020 which was 14,303,318,000 in 2019.