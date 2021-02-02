Board of directors meeting of Engro Fertilizers Limited

Karachi, Engro Fertilizers Limited informed Pakistan Stock Exchange that board of directors meeting of the company will be held on February 15, 2021 at Karachi. The agenda of the meeting will to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Further, the company has declared the closed period from February 04, 2021 to February 15, 2021.

Engro Fertilizers Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation which incorporated in June 29, 2009 under the Companies ordinance, 1984 in Pakistan. Nitrogenous urea, phosphate & blended fertilizers, and micronutrients are imported, manufactured and sold by the company. Other activities include training and educating the farmers for generating a better yield. The registered office of the company is located in Karachi and the manufacturing facility is located in Daharki. The shares of the company are quoted on Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges of Pakistan.

The product line of the company includes Nitrogenous urea, phosphate & blended fertilizers, and micronutrients. The products of the company include Engro Urea, Engro DAP, Engro Zorawar, Engro Zarkhez and Zingro.

The symbol “EFERT” is being used by the stock exchange for the shares of Engro Fertilizers Limited.